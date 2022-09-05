Amitabh Bachchan And Rashmika Mandanna's 'Goodbye' Trailer Will Be Out Tomorrow

It is all known that Bollywood's iconic actor Amitabh Bachchan and Tollywood's young actress Rashmika Mandanna teamed up for the family comedy drama 'Goodbye'… The movie is all set to hit the big screens in the next month and thus, the makers dropped a new poster and announced the trailer release date…

Even Rashmika and Amitabh Bachchan shared the new poster and unveiled the trailer release date to all their fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, Big B also wrote, "परिवार से ही खुशियाँ मिलती हैं, और इन्ही खुशियों को बांटने और बढ़ाने आ रहा है हमारा #Goodbye परिवार #GoodbyeTrailer out tomorrow! #Goodbye releasing in cinemas near you on 7th October 2022. #GoodbyeOnOct7 @rashmika_mandanna @neena_gupta @pavailgulati @elliavrram @ashishvidyarthi1 @whosunilgrover @sahilmehta4 @abhishekhkhan_ #VikasBahl @balajimotionpictures #GoodCo #SaraswatiEntertainment @ektarkapoor @shobha9168 @virajsawant @bhavinisheth @itsamittrivedi @zeestudiosofficial @zeemusiccompany @penmarudhar @f.a.a.r.a @ruchikaakapoor".

The poster looks lovely as Big B is seen surrounded by all his family members including Rashmika and Neena Gupta. He is seen all smiling holding the little pet!

Rashmika also shared the poster and wrote, "Meet my crazy little family. Coming to meet yours in cinemas near you on 7th October 2022! #Goodbye trailer out tomorrow! #GoodbyeOnOct7".

The trailer will be out tomorrow i.e on 6th September, 2022!

Casting details of Goodbye movie:

• Amitabh Bachchan

• Rashmika Mandanna

• Neena Gupta

• Sunil Grover

• Pavail Gulati

• Shivin Narang

• Sahil Mehta

• Abhishekh Khan

• Elli AvrRam

• Teetu Verma

• Payal Thapa

• Rajni Basumatary

• Shayank Shukla

• Hansa Singh

This movie is directed by Vikas Bhal and is produced by Ekta Kapoor, Viraj Savant and Vikas Bahl under the Good Co., Balaji Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Pvt Ltd banners.