Amitabh Bachchan Welcomes His Son Abhishek Bachchan Back Home Post Covid-19 Treatment
It is already known that Abhishek Bachchan is tested negative for Coronavirus and will be discharged from the Nanavati hospital. A few hours ago, Abhishek shared this happy news through Instagram& Twitter and made his fans happy.
Well, Amitabh Bachchan who was also discharged from the same hospital a few days back welcomed his son back home post Covid-19 treatment. He took to his Twitter page and shared his happiness… Have a look!
He retweeted Abhishek Bachchan's post and wrote, "Welcome home Bhaiyu… God Is Great…".
Even Bollywood actors Rana Daggubati, Sonam Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, Rahul Dev and a few others dropped their comments and shared their happiness!!!
It was on 11th July, both Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan were tested positive for Covid-19 and then even Aaradhya and Aishwarya Rai were also tested positive. All 4 of them got treated in the same hospital and now all of them are back home. It's happy news!!!
Amitabh Bachchan also shared a few lines from his father's kitty on his Instagram a few hours back…
https://www.instagram.com/p/CDncBUphQJF/
In this post, Amitabh Bahchan's dropped his collage where he is seen folding hands and showing off his gratitude… He wrote, ""दलीलेंअक्सरझूठकेलिएदीजातीहै ...
सत्यतोस्वयंअपनावकीलहोताहै ..!!" ~ ef Am
and I remember my Father's lines :
"मैंछुपानाजानतातोजगमुझेसाधूसमझता ; शत्रुमेराबनगयाहैछलरहितव्यवहारमेरा "
~ Harivansh Rai Bachchan".
Finally, our dear Amitabh Bachchan and his family recovered from Covid-19 pandemic making all of us happy!!!