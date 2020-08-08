Amitabh Bachchan Welcomes His Son Abhishek Bachchan Back Home Post Covid-19 Treatment

It is already known that Abhishek Bachchan is tested negative for Coronavirus and will be discharged from the Nanavati hospital. A few hours ago, Abhishek shared this happy news through Instagram& Twitter and made his fans happy.



Well, Amitabh Bachchan who was also discharged from the same hospital a few days back welcomed his son back home post Covid-19 treatment. He took to his Twitter page and shared his happiness… Have a look!

welcome home Bhaiyu .. GOD IS GREAT https://t.co/vtHMQpSPjr — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 8, 2020

He retweeted Abhishek Bachchan's post and wrote, "Welcome home Bhaiyu… God Is Great…".



Even Bollywood actors Rana Daggubati, Sonam Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, Rahul Dev and a few others dropped their comments and shared their happiness!!!

It was on 11th July, both Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan were tested positive for Covid-19 and then even Aaradhya and Aishwarya Rai were also tested positive. All 4 of them got treated in the same hospital and now all of them are back home. It's happy news!!!

Amitabh Bachchan also shared a few lines from his father's kitty on his Instagram a few hours back…

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDncBUphQJF/

In this post, Amitabh Bahchan's dropped his collage where he is seen folding hands and showing off his gratitude… He wrote, ""दलीलेंअक्सरझूठकेलिएदीजातीहै ...

सत्यतोस्वयंअपनावकीलहोताहै ..!!" ~ ef Am

and I remember my Father's lines :

"मैंछुपानाजानतातोजगमुझेसाधूसमझता ; शत्रुमेराबनगयाहैछलरहितव्यवहारमेरा "

~ Harivansh Rai Bachchan".

Finally, our dear Amitabh Bachchan and his family recovered from Covid-19 pandemic making all of us happy!!!