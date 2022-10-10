Amitabh Bachchan's 'Uunchai' First Look Poster Is Unveiled

Bollywood's iconic actor Amitabh Bachchan is busy with a handful of movies even at the age of 79. He is standing as a big inspiration to all the budding actors and is entertaining movie buffs with blockbuster movies. Off late, the first look poster of his upcoming movie Uunchai is unveiled and his character is also introduced through this poster…



Even Amitabh Bachchan also shared the first look poster of Uunchai and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, "This one from @rajshrifilms is special .. Meet me as Amit Shrivastava in #Uunchai on 11.11.22 .. This film by #SoorajBarjatya celebrates life and friendship .. Save The Date for @uunchaithemovie. #Rajshri".

Amitabh Bachchan looked awesome in this poster and is seen in woollen wear amid snow-filled mountains. Even the background showcases him in a gala event sitting amid a few ladies. Amitabh Bachchan is introduced as Amit Srivastava and the movie celebrates life and friendship. It will release on 11th November, 2022! Along with him, even Anupam Kher and Boman Irani are also essaying prominent roles in this movie and they all will hold a great bond in this film.

Even Taran Adarsh also shared the movie poster and wrote, "SOORAJ R BARJATYA UNVEILS FIRST LOOK OF BIG B FROM 'UUNCHAI'... #AmitabhBachchan's birthday celebrations kickstart a day in advance... #SoorajRBarjatya unveils #FirstLook poster of the veteran actor from #Rajshri's 60th production #Uunchai... In *cinemas* 11 Nov 2022."

Along with these three ace actors, the movie also has Parineeti Chopra, Danny Denzongpa, Neena Gupta, Sarika, Nafisa Ali, Sheen Dass and Abhishek Singh Pathania in prominent roles.

This Sooraj Barjatya directorial is produced by the director along with Mahaveer Jain and Natasha Malpani Oswal under the Rajshri Productions, Mahaveer Jain Films and Boundless Media banners. Uuchai movie will hit the big screens on 11th November, 2022!