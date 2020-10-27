Ananya Pandey’s Mom Bhavana Shares An Adorable Childhood Video Ahead Of Her Daughter’s Birthday

Bollywood cute actress Ananya Pandey is all happy as she is going to celebrate her 21st birthday on 30th October, 2020. The celebrations seem to be begun at her house as Ananya's mom Bhavana Pandey is all excited and thus shared a beautiful throwback childhood video of our 'Khaali Peeli' actress.

Bhava Pandey took to her Instagram and dropped the childhood video of this 'Student Of The Year 2' actress and awed us with the adorable clip…





Little doll Ananya looked so cute and posing to the cams happily. Bhavana also wrote, "Birthday coming up !!! ♥️♥️♥️ love you my Aanchoo !!!! 4 days to Go. !!"

Ananya liked this post and added a funny comment to the post… "What is this fun music hahaha love ya ❤️".

Even Ananya's 'Khaali Peeli' co-star Ishaan reacted to the video and dropped emojis in the comments section.









Even Ananya is also in the birthday mood. She dropped a beautiful pic and awed us with her pose. Ananya looked radiant with those pink lips, blushy cheeks and flowy tresses. She also wrote, "scorpio szn #BirthdayWeek…"

Ishaan also commented to this post and wrote, "What up fellow…". Even Diana Penty and Masaba Gupta are also scorpions and dropped their comments to the post.

Speaking about Ananya Pandey's work front, she was last seen in 'Khaali Peeli movie. This flick was directed by Maqbool Khan and was bankrolled by Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Mehra under Zee Studios, AAZ Films and Offside Entertainment banners. This movie has Jaideep Ahlawat and Satish Kaushik in other important roles. It was released on the Zee Plex OTT platform on 2nd October, 2020 and bagged a decent talk from the audience.

Ishaan essayed the role of a taxi driver named 'Blackie' and Ananya will be seen as a dancer who steals the money and jewellery from the antagonist Jaideep.