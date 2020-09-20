Anil Kapoor And Jackie Shroff Reminisce Their ‘Ram Lakhan’ Bonding On Twitter

How can one forget the 'Ram Lakhan' Jodi??? Both Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff have carved a niche for themselves with their ace performances in this movie. This movie is still in the hearts of the audience even after 30 years of its release because of its intriguing drama and unending sibling love. Off late, Jackie Shroff got engaged in banter on Twitter after coming across an article on 'Anil and Jackie have not signed any movie together'…

Well, Jackie created a buzz on Twitter with his quirky reply…





Kya, kaun kuch bhi bolta hai....Lakhan production any role sar ankhon pey 🤗 @AnilKapoor — Jackie Shroff (@bindasbhidu) September 19, 2020



Through this tweet, Jackie showered his love on Anil Kapoor once again and doled out that, any role is offered from Lakhan Production, then it will be taken without any delay!!!

Even Anil Kapoor replied to Jackie's tweet and awed us dropping awesome throwback pic!!!





Ram Bhai, apni jodi ko sab nazar laga rahe hain...par lagegi nahi!

Love You @bindasbhidu 🤗 https://t.co/Vfp3B64fUu pic.twitter.com/eATFJr2ueg — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 19, 2020



Anil wrote, "Ram Bhai all are keeping bad eyes on us but it will not happen!!! Love You (Jackie Shroff)." Both Anil and Jackie are seen spending happy time on some reality show sets. Both looked stylish with sunnies and denim avatars.

Ram Lakhan movie was directed by Subhash Ghai and had Dimple Kapadia Madhuri Dixit, Raakhee, Amrish Puri, Paresh Rawal and Anupam Kher in other important roles. This movie was bankrolled by Ashok Ghai under Suneha Arts banner. This flick stood as the second highest grossing Bollywood movie in 1989 and stole the hearts of the audience with its classy revenge drama.

Along with Ram Lakhan (1989), Anil and Jackie Shroff worked together for movies like Yudh (1985), Karma (1986) and Parinda (1989).