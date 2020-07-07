Anita Hassanandani Recreates 'Tuje Dekha Tho Jana Sanam' Song And Shows Us How To Shoot Videos Without Using 'TikTok'

As our Indian Government has banned the 59 Chinese applications due to border issues with China, TikTok has now lost its charm. But there is no need to worry… We have Chingari and other video mimicking platforms to mimic and create wonderful videos just like we used to do on TikTok.

Our dear small screen diva Anita H Reddy has done the same and made us know how to create videos without using TikTok… She just memesrised all and sundry with her 'Tuje Dekha Tho Jana Sanam…" recreation with her hubby Rohit and dropped the video on her Instagram page…

In this funny video, Anita is seen running towards Rohit who is in the train waiting to hold her… But after reaching Rohit, Anita grabs the chips packet and turns the video into a funny one making us laugh out louder. The lovely and romantic background song "Tuje Dekha Tho Jana Sanam…" just stole our hearts…

Anita also mentioned that, there is no need of TikTok for creating videos… Talented people don't need any platform and said that, any platform needs talented 'You'. She also doled out that, she will come up with many more videos on her Insta page to encourage her fans…