Anomaly: Priyanka Chopra Launches Her Vegan Haircare Line To Own Those Lustrous Tresses

Priyanka Chopra… These days she is riding high in the success. Apart from her fantabulous movie career, she is also turning into an ace businesswoman with her wise investments. Off late, this 'Quantico' star has come up with her new hair care line 'Anomaly', which is a pure vegan hair care product. Pee Cee took to her Instagram and revealed about her new business line and made all her fans go aww…

This post has a beautiful pic of Priyanka Chopra… She is all dressed up in a pink suit and added a chunky golden chain which upped her look a notch higher. Along with this pic, Pee Cee also opened up about her new business haircare line 'Anomaly', "This is ANOMALY. What a surreal moment to introduce you to the first brand I have ever created!!! For the last 18 months, I have worked alongside my partners at Maesa toward the day when we could share our labour of love with the world, and I can't believe that time has finally arrived. I've tried a lot and learned a lot about hair care over the years...what gave me great hair days, what didn't, and everything in between...and I have infused that into a collection of products that gives your hair the TLC it deserves. Our formulas are vegan and clean, with high-performance ingredients, and our bottles are made from a 100% plastic trash from our oceans and landfills.

Oh, and btw, it's $5.99! We are democratizing sustainable beauty, because access to it should not cost us the Earth and should be available to all.

Dropping Jan 31st, exclusively at Target in the US to start, and expanding to markets around the world later in the year.

More to come through the day and weekend, for now I hope you'll check out @anomalyhaircare to learn more."

With this post, Priyanka has doled out that, the packaging of this product is totally made from the plastic waste. "- = + is the @anomalyhaircare mantra, and it means less equals more. We have stripped away all unnecessary packaging and invested more in our formulas to bring you a sustainable product that is superior to anything else on the aisle."

Priyanka looks beautiful holding the haircare conditioning mask… "Great hair days = great days. Am I right? Check out my stories to learn more about the @anomalyhaircare collection and let me know what you're most excited to try! 🤍🤍👇🏽".

Off late, Priyanka also revealed about her last-minute wardrobe malfunction at Cannes 2020…

Priyanka looked all happy and in winsome smile wearing the black off-shoulder gown… But here she speaks about her wardrobe malfunction and how her team helped her to own a fantabulous red carpet walk after repairing the outfit within minutes… "I may look chill on the outside here, but little did everyone know I had just been freaking out on the inside. 😂 The delicate zipper to this vintage @roberto_cavalli dress broke as they were zipping it up minutes before I had to leave for the red carpet at Cannes last year. The solution? My amazing team had to sew me into the dress on the way in the 5 minute car ride!

Find out more BTS stories like this from the Met Gala, Miss World and more in my memoir #Unfinished! Available for pre-sale now in the link in my bio. ❤️"

On the other hand, Hrithik Roshan took to his Twitter page and praises Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao for their performance in 'The White Tiger' movie…

He wrote, "Friday done right with The White Tiger! Brilliant performances by my friends

@priyankachopra

,

@rajkummarrao

. Take a bow, you two!

@_GouravAdarsh

you have been a discovery, what a promising start to the year. Congratulations Rahim Bahrani& team for putting up a good show! Clapping hands sign".

This movie is directed by Ramin Bahrani and is produced by Mukul Deora, Ramin, Priyanka Chopra and Prem Akkaraju. It has Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav in the lead roles.