Anupam Kher, Varun Dhawan And Parineeti Chopra Support 'Justice For SSR' Campaign

It's already two months since Sushant Singh Rajput left to heavenly aboard. But the reason behind his death is still unknown. We all know that this young actor committed suicide on 14th June 2020 by hanging himself. Although his parents and friends call it out as a murder, police officials have confirmed it as a suicide. But after Sushant's father filing a complaint against Rhea Chakraborty to the Police, the total case turned upside down. We all thought it is a matter of depression. But now, all the fingers are pointed towards Rhea and thus Sushant's case is taking twists and turns.

Well, Sushant's Singh sister Shweta has started the campaign 'Justice For SSR' and through this, she demanded the CBI enquiry for her brother's death. Well, many Bollywood actors are supporting this campaign. Now Anupam Kher also joined the campaign and doles out that, Sushant's case needs a proper closure.

As a fellow actor and as a member of the film industry or just as an ordinary citizen of this country I feel it is important that #SushantSinghRajput's death gets a proper closure. We owe that much to his family, friends & fans. So #CBIforSSR is an important campaign. 🙏 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 14, 2020

In this tweet, Anupam wrote, "As a fellow actor and as a member of the film industry or just as an ordinary citizen of this country I feel it is important that #SushantSinghRajput's death gets a proper closure. We owe that much to his family, friends & fans. So #CBIforSSR is an important campaign. Folded hands". He demanded for justice for Sushant Singh and supported this campaign too.



Anupam Kher worked with Sushant Singh Rajput in the movie 'MS Dhoni'. He essayed the role of Dhoni's father and thus both actors have a close bond.

Parineeti Chopra





Well, even Bollywood's ace actress Parineeti Chopra also supported this campaign and dropped a post on her Instagram stories. She wrote, "All that is needed, is the truth. #Justice For SSR'…



Sooraj Pancholi





Bollywood young actor Sooraj Pancholi also joined the campaign and posted a note on his Instagram stories. Through this note, he demanded for proper CBI investigation to know the truth.



Daisy Shah





This B-Town actress also extended her support to Sushant's family and demanded for CBI enquiry.



Varun Dhawan

This young actor also supported 'Justice For SSR' campaign and wrote, "CBI For SSR' along with a Sanskrit shloka.