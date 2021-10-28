Aryan Khan Gets Bail: Madhavan And Sonu Sood Are Happy With This News

Finally, Bollywood's ace actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is granted bail in the drugs case. Entire Bollywood is relieved with this news and most of the actors like Madhavan, Sonu Sood, Swara Bhaskar Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha felt happy and shared their views through their social media page.



The two days of arguments are provided by Rohatgi for Aryan, senior advocate Amit Desai for Arbaaz Merchant and advocate Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh for Munmun Dhamecha, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Anil Singh along with Advocate Shreeram Shirsat and Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Advait Sethna represented the NCB.

ANI also confirmed this news through their Twitter page…

Bombay High Court grants bail to Aryan Khan in drugs-on-cruise case pic.twitter.com/MerVWcfpYZ — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2021

Even ASG Anil Singh countered the arguments which were put forward by Rohatgi, Desai and Deshmukh in last two days. He said, "Aryan Khan is a regular consumer of drugs. There is evidence to prove that he has been providing drugs."

He also added, "This case is about conscious possession and planning to consume." He said that out that both Aryan and Arbaaz planned to go on the cruise together. "And they say they are going inside to have a "blast". The charas was meant for smoke during cruise journey. They were in possession though physically with Arbaaz. And it was for their consumption".

He also said, "Supreme Court judgment says that drug menace is a more heinous crime than culpable homicide and has to be tackled stringently."

Coming to Aryan's lead counsel and former AG Rohatgi, he stated, "There was no conspiracy because there was no meeting of minds. There was no discussion that they met and decided that they will get the substance and smoke, that is conspiracy. Their argument is that because it is not coincidence it is a conspiracy. Conspiracy can't have anything to do with conjecture."

Well, let us check the tweets of Bollywood celebs too…

Madhavan

Thank god . As a father I am So relieved .. … May all good and positive things happen. — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) October 28, 2021

Sonu Sood

समय जब न्याय करता है, तब गवाहों की जरूरत नहीं होती। — sonu sood (@SonuSood) October 28, 2021

Mika Singh

Congratulations to #AryanKhan and to the other accused for getting bail. I'm so happy that it was finally granted, bro @iamsrk Bhagwan ke ghar mein der hai andher nahi. You have contributed hugely to the fraternity. God bless both you and your family. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/nF5omCTyAg — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) October 28, 2021

Sayani Gupta

Finally!!! Prayers and Healing. — Sayani Gupta (@sayanigupta) October 28, 2021

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi

Glad to hear #AryanKhanBail has been granted. Request a central investigation into the conduct of #NCBRaids & arresting officer #SameerWakhede. Legal Powers shld not be abused for personal gain 🙏 — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) October 28, 2021

Rahul Dholakia

Finally !!! Bail Granted ! #AryanKhanDrugsCase ! Thank God! — rahul dholakia (@rahuldholakia) October 28, 2021

Ranvir Shorey

Sanjay Gupta

I'm very happy that Aryan Khan has gotten bail but also very upset with a system that kept a young man behind bars for more than 25 days for something he never did. That has to change!!! God bless you and be strong Aryan Khan. — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) October 28, 2021

Well, Aryan Khan was arrested earlier this month by Narcotics Control Bureau while they were on a raid on a cruise ship in Mumbai along with eight other people.