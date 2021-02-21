B-town 'Big girl' Vidya Balan poses with The Great Khali

Actress Vidya Balan has shared a picture posing with Former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) champion Dalip Singh Rana, popularly as The Great Khali.

"Finally the 'Big girl' looks small with thegreatkhali!" she captioned the picture she posted on Instagram Stories. Vidya did not share details on why she met the wrestler. The actress was last seen in last year's digitally released film "Shakuntala Devi", tracing the life of mathematician Shakuntala Devi, who was also known as the "human computer" . The film also featured Sanya Malhotra and Jisshu Sengupta, the film is directed by Anu Menon.