Beautiful Love Story Of Rishi Kapoor And Neetu Kapoor

Today is definitely sad for all the cine lovers… We have lost the dear actor Rishi Kapoor!!! This great Bollywood actor has breathed his last today morning and made the Indian Film Industry mourn for his death.

It is known that Rishi Ji was suffering from Leukemia from past two years… He also underwent treatment for this disease for almost one year in the USA and then returned to India a few months back. But all of a sudden he faced breathing problem yesterday night and was shifted to Reliance Foundation hospital.

Unfortunately, today morning around 8:30 AM, this legendary actor breathed his last. Bollywood Superstar Amitabh Bachchan and dear friend of Rishi Kapoor has announced this sad news to the fans through his Twitter page and made everyone know about Rishi Kapoor's death.

According to sources, his daughter Riddhima was not able to attend Rishi Kapoor's funeral as she was locked in Delhi and due to the Coronavirus, all the travelling options were down. Although she could get permission to travel by road, it was too late.

Rishi Kapoor's funeral was attended by close family members as the lockdown rules are still going on. Even Alia Bhatt also attended the funeral and supported Ranbir's family in this hard situation.

Well, we Hans India have come up with the beautiful love story of this legendary actor reminiscing the great actor… Have a look!

Rishi Kapoor hailed from the Bollywood's great family 'The Kapoor' khandhan… He is the second son of Bollywood legend Raj Kumar. He was born on 4th September 1952 in Mumbai. He entered into the film world as a child artist and then continued his journey as a hero with Bobby movie.

Actually, he first met Neetu Kapoor in the sets of Bobby movie itself. Rishi Kapoor doled out about his love story in an interview… He uttered that, he used to dislike Neetu in the starting and spoke rudely to her many times. Then slowly they became friends.

These both acted in 15 movies together and fell in love with each other. Rishi and Neetu used to go on trips and long drives during the shooting breaks and this made them come closer. Neetu Ji doled out that, once when Rishi Kapoor went to Spain, she got a telegram from him stating that "Sikkhni Yaad tu aayi…" Even Amitabh Bachchan was also present in the sets when Neetu Kapoor received the telegram. This made all the people on the sets to laugh out louder.

Then after a few days they both married and Neetu restricted herself to the house leaving movies to look after her family and kids Ranbir and Riddhima. She also mentioned that they both were in much love and support each other in good and bad situations.

Well, this couple always inspired many with their ultimate love bond. We all need to stay strong and hardly believe that Rishi Kapoor is always with us through his movies.