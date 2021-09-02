Bigg Boss 13 Winner Siddharth Shukla Passes Away At The Age Of 40

It's shocking news… Young Bollywood actor Siddharth Shukla who was also the winner of the Bigg Boss 13 reality show passed away this morning. According to the sources, he suffered from a massive heart attack and was admitted to Cooper hospital. But unfortunately, he passed away and left us shocked!



At present, his body is in Cooper Hospital and Post-mortem is being done. According to the PTI news agency, "He was brought dead to the hospital some time ago".

Siddharth participated in a couple of reality shows and was also the part of Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt starrer 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania'. With this movie, he made his Bollywood debut in 2014. Apart from the movies and serials, he also hosted Savdhaan India and India's Got Talent reality shows.

His popular serials are Jaane Pehchaane Se, Ye Ajnabbi and Love U Zindagi but became popular with Balika Vadhu.