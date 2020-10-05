Bigg Boss Hindi Season 14 Contestants: All You Want To Know About BB14

Bigg Boss Hindi Season 14 Contestants: Bigg Boss Hindi is back and how!! The most popular TV reality shows is back with a new season. Bollywood actor Salman Khan after completing 13 successful seasons of Bigg Boss show is back with a new season. And this time too, the contestants have been handpicked to ensure maximum TRPs. Let's have a look at who are the Bigg Boss Hindi Season 14 Contestants and what to expect from them.

Nikki Tamboli: If you have watched Raghava Lawrence's Kanchana 3, you would have by no way misses this Kollywood actress. Nikki Tamboli is quite a popular actress in film circles. The actress was also seen in Thippala Meesam.

Nishant Singh Malkani: He is a TV actor and a model. This is the first time Nishant is taking part in a TV reality show where one has to stay locked up in a house.

Rahul Vaidya: A singer who was predominantly worked in movies like Josh, Ishq in Paris and Houseful, Rahul Vaidya will be trying his luck to impress the Bigg Boss as well as the small screen audiences.

Eijaz Khan: Do you know that this actor hails from Hyderabad? Eijaz was seen in Tanu weds Manu, Lucky Kabootar and Shorgul among others. He is a household name on Indian television.

Shehzad Deol: A model turned actor, Deol is yet to make his mark in the film industry. Will Bigg Boss be his ticket to Bollywood?

Abhinav Shukla: Those who are addicted to Bollywood would know him. He is a familiar face to movie buffs. Abhinav has worked in movies like Roar, Ekkees Toppon ki Salaami and Aksar 2. The actor-producer is well known in TV circles too.





Sara Gurpal: Another model turned actress looking for a gateway to enter the big world of movies in Bollywood. Let's see what destiny has in store for her.

Rubina Dilaik: Like many others, Rubina too has entered the Bigg Boss Season 14 house with an aim to get recognition. Does she have it in her to make it big?

Here's how one could possibly react on the arrival of the ever so stunning, @RubiDilaik, definitely a SHAKTIshali entry inside the house of #BB14. 💪#BiggBoss2020 #BiggBoss14GrandPremiere @BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/PBDzp6ffVB — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 3, 2020



Jaan Kumar Sanu: The singer is making his small screen debut on Bollywood actor Salman Khan's Bigg Boss Season 14.

Jasmine Bhasin: Several models dream of entering movies. Will this turn true for Jasmine Bhasin?

Pavitra Punia: This model/actress is wanting to grab the headlines with her performance in Salman Khan's much-awaited TV reality show Bigg Boss Season 14.

Who will walk away with the crown? Stay tuned to Hans India for all the updates in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 14 aka BB14.

