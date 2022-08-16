Bipasha Basu And Karan Singh Grover Announce Their Pregnancy With A Sweet Post

Bollywood's power couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover always stay active on social media and frequently share their updates to all their fans and followers. Today it's a big day as the couple announced their pregnancy and also penned a sweet note dropping a few pics on their Instagram pages.



Along with sharing a couple of amazing pics, they also wrote, "A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see…so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee. Thank you all, for your unconditional love, your prayers and good wishes as they are and will always be a part of us. Thank you for being a part of our lives and manifesting with us another beautiful life, our baby. Durga Durga".

In the pics, the cute couple is seen twinning in the white outfits… Karan is seen kissing the baby bump and is all happy! The couple looked great and are seen in much love!

This post garnered millions of views in a short span of time and Bollywood celebs like Sophie Choudry, Aalim Hakim, Amruta Arora, Karanvir, Shreya Ghoshal and a few others congratulated the couple on this special occasion.

This Bollywood glam doll tied a knot with handsome hunk Karan Singh Grover on 30 April 2016 and from then she is off from the big screens. She was last seen in the Dangerous web series and now, is all enjoying her pregnancy phase. Karan and Bipasha met on the sets of Alone and from then they are together and leave no moment in showering their love on each other.