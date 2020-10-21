Bollywood Actor Anil Kapoor Penned An Inspirational Note On His Fitness Journey

Whenever we speak about shirtless avatars, definitely Bollywood hunk Salman Khan tops the fitness charts. But this time, we also need to add our dear Mr. India Anil Kapoor to the list… This ace actor has shown his amazing fitness levels going shirtless and that too on a picturesque beach background!!!

This 63-year-old actor has amazed all and sundry with his latest pics and awed us with his modish beach look. It was not at all an easy journey for Anil Kapoor. He spent hours together in the gym and also maintained his fitness levels going with healthy food.

Anil Kapoor has motivated many of the youngsters and weight watchers with these awesome images. He took to his Instagram and dropped a couple of shirtless pics… Have a look!









In the first two pics, Anil Kapoor is seen walking on the beautiful beachside sporting in black pants and modish hat. Those stylish sunniesand white sneakers upped his style quotient. Coming to his shirtless avatar, these pics made us go speechless for sure!!! The third pic showed us Anil Kapoor enjoying in the swimming pool.

Anil Kapoor alsojotted down a few words about his fitness journey beside the post, "This papa doesn't preach, just removes his top and walks to the beach…

Everyone has a weak point. Mine is food . The Punjabi boy in me needs the taste buds ignited, my eyes always bigger than my belly 🙈

During lockdown, I have set myself the task of achieving a new sharper look. This new look needs a new approach to eating . Both Harsh and my trainer Marc have taken it upon themselves to remind me constantly and lay down eating plans . I try and I battle .Some times I even fall. And what I've learnt through it all is that a chain is only as strong as it's weakest link . So everyone in the house had to get involved . From those who kindly cook my food to the support of my family gathered round me at meal time . Fitness is never a one man/ women crusade , it's about support and encouragement when we need it the most . (Always get family involved and on board to help you in any diet if you wish to make it truely a success )

Is it easy ? Not always, if I am honest. Some days the Punjabi boy sulks a little, but then some days, like this day with this picture... it makes it all worth it..."

This post garnered millions of views and Bollywood celebs like Sonam Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Riteish Deshmukh, Arjun Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Karan Tacker, Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Kapoor, Anand Ahuja and a few others have complimented Anil Kapoor for his amazing fitness journey…

Great going Anil Kapoor… Speaking about his work front, he was last seen in 'Malang' movie which had DishaPatani, Aditya Roy Kapur and KunalKemmu in the lead roles.