Bollywood Beckons: Dulquer Salmaan Signs R Balki's Next?

Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan has stolen the hearts of fans across India by working in movies of other languages too for many many years now.

He has worked not only in Malayalam movies, but also in Tamil and Telugu movies. Now, the actor is heading towards Bollywood movies yet again. Dulquer had worked in "The Zoya Factor" with Sonam Kapoor. He had also made an appearance in "Karawaan" with late Hindi actor Irrfan khan. Now, we hear that he will be working with talented Hindi director R Balki.

Meanwhile, the actor will be seen in a Hanu Raghavapudi directorial romantic movie. A special feature of this movie is that Bollywood actress Mrinal Thakur will be seen as a lead actress with Dulquer Salmaan.

Mrinal Thakur who rose to limelight with her movie "Super 30" with Hrithik Roshan in the lead role is heading towards southern movies to carve a niche for herself in the industry. Fans are looking forward to seeing this fresh pair on the silver screen. By the way, Mrinal Thakur was supposed to act opposite the immensely talented Ayushman Khuraana too in Doctor Zee. Since Ayushman walked out of this project, Mrinal is paired opposite Dulquer Salmaan.