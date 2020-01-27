Bollywood Stars Greet The Nation With Republic Day Wishes…
We Indians celebrated the 71st Republic Day yesterday and this made every Indian to widen their chest and go with high spirit of patriotism.
We Indians celebrated the 71st Republic Day yesterday and this made every Indian to widen their chest and go with high spirit of patriotism. Although India attained freedom on 15th August, 1947 from the clutches of British, the constitution of our country had been made official on 26th January, 1950. So, this constitution day of India is celebrated as the national festival 'Republic Day' by every citizen of our country.
On this occasion, many Bollywood stars have greeted their fans through social media. Here are the tweets for our readers… Have a look!
Amitabh Bachchan
T 3421 - My pride , my Nation , my Republic Day ..— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 26, 2020
The National Anthem with children differently challenged - some without hearing and speech ..
I am honoured and privileged to be with them ..
Jai Hind pic.twitter.com/CXQAToYNOc
Anupam Kher
मेरे प्यारे भारतवासियों। हम सभी को गणतंत्र दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ एवं बधाई। करोड़ों भारतीयों ने मिलकर इस महान देश का निर्माण किया है। हम इसे बिखरने नहीं देंगे। भारत माता की जय। जय हिंद।🙏😍🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 #HappyRepublicDay2020 pic.twitter.com/0oy6czDIWl— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) January 26, 2020
Raveena Tandon
Raveena shared an amazing video on her Instagram page which had the speeches of a few celebrities on the religious issues and the hatred activities done by the people.
Hema Malini
Happy Republic Day! We celebrate today the unity & integrity of our wonderful nation & pray for peace and patriotism to prevail over everything else🙏 JAI HIND pic.twitter.com/nQVKX0kH1x— Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) January 26, 2020
Taapsee Pannu
Happy Republic Day my countrymen!— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) January 25, 2020
चलो आज कुछ समय निकाल के संविधान के कुछ पन्ने पढ़ ही लें ।
Jai Hind !#HappyRepublicDay
Ayushmann Khurana
Salman Khan
Keep being fit india 🇮🇳 and wish u all a very Happy Republic Day ... pic.twitter.com/UmyywcnDok— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 26, 2020
Aamir Khan
Wishing everyone a very happy Republic Day 🙏— Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) January 26, 2020
Love.
a.
Shah Rukh Khan
Nothing beautiful happens without struggle. Let's remember the struggle that gave us this beautiful day and celebrate both. #HappyRepublicDay to all. pic.twitter.com/d8cXzIhBj1— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 26, 2020
Karan Johar
Ae watan, watan mere abaad rahey tu....Happy Republic Day, everyone. Jai Hind. 🇮🇳🙏🏻— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 26, 2020
📷 - @gettyimages pic.twitter.com/7T9hZB6rdW
Madhuri Dixit
इस गणतंत्र दिवस पर उम्मीद करती हूँ कि हमारे देश की शांति हमेशा बनी रहे, और हम सब एकजुट होकर उन्नति करते रहे। सभी को इस अवसर की ढेर सारी बधाई 🇮🇳 #RepublicDay— Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) January 26, 2020
Varun Dhawan
#HappyRepublicDay pic.twitter.com/hg4SezMTcM— Varun SAHEJ Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) January 26, 2020
Sara Ali Khan
Kiara Ali Advani
Shraddha Kapoor
Happy Republic Day 🇮🇳 ❤️— Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) January 26, 2020
Ranveer Singh
Kartik Aaryan
Armaan Malik
Asha Bhosle
Jai Hind 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/IRyJ83QMab— ashabhosle (@ashabhosle) January 26, 2020
Farhan Akhtar
Happy Republic Day. ❤️— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) January 26, 2020
Rishi Kapoor
Congratulations dear fellow Indians on the 71st Republic Day of India. We are the best! pic.twitter.com/Z5xRrc2LJQ— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) January 25, 2020
A R Rahman
Happy #RepublicDay 🇮🇳 to all!— A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) January 26, 2020
Bhushan Kumar
May we all prosper as a nation and live together in peace and harmony always. A very Happy #RepublicDay to all.— Bhushan Kumar (@itsBhushanKumar) January 26, 2020
Rajkummar Rao
Happy Republic day everyone. Jai Hind 🇮🇳🇮🇳❤️ pic.twitter.com/5An1VS5stE— Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) January 26, 2020