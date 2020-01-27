Top
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Bollywood

Bollywood Stars Greet The Nation With Republic Day Wishes…

Bollywood Stars Greet The Nation With Republic Day Wishes…
Highlights

We Indians celebrated the 71st Republic Day yesterday and this made every Indian to widen their chest and go with high spirit of patriotism.

We Indians celebrated the 71st Republic Day yesterday and this made every Indian to widen their chest and go with high spirit of patriotism. Although India attained freedom on 15th August, 1947 from the clutches of British, the constitution of our country had been made official on 26th January, 1950. So, this constitution day of India is celebrated as the national festival 'Republic Day' by every citizen of our country.

On this occasion, many Bollywood stars have greeted their fans through social media. Here are the tweets for our readers… Have a look!

Amitabh Bachchan

Anupam Kher


Raveena Tandon

Raveena shared an amazing video on her Instagram page which had the speeches of a few celebrities on the religious issues and the hatred activities done by the people.

Hema Malini


Taapsee Pannu

Ayushmann Khurana


Salman Khan


Aamir Khan

Shah Rukh Khan


Karan Johar


Madhuri Dixit


Varun Dhawan


Sara Ali Khan


Kiara Ali Advani


Shraddha Kapoor


Ranveer Singh


View this post on Instagram

Happy Republic Day 🇮🇳

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

Kartik Aaryan


Armaan Malik


Asha Bhosle


Farhan Akhtar


Rishi Kapoor


A R Rahman


Bhushan Kumar


Rajkummar Rao



Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

More From The Hans India

More >>
Canada Man Comes up With Ingenious Idea, Rescues Frozen Kittens With Hot Coffee: isn27 Jan 2020 6:45 AM GMT

Canada Man Comes up With Ingenious Idea, Rescues Frozen Kittens With Hot Coffee: isn't it beautiful?

Inter student found dead under a suspicious condition in Srikakulam district
Inter student found dead under a suspicious condition in...
Assembly sessions: BAC decides to extend the house for one day on Monday
Assembly sessions: BAC decides to extend the house for one day on...
'There will never be another Kobe,' tributes pour as NBA...
Samatha case: Final verdict adjourned to Jan 30
Samatha case: Final verdict adjourned to Jan 30

More From Entertainment

More >>
27 Jan 2020 5:45 AM GMT

'I'm Muslim, My Wife Hindu, My Kids Are Hindustan' said Shah Rukh Khan: Viral Video

Rakhakudu From
Rakhakudu From 'V' Comes As A Saviour…
Gopichand
Gopichand's Seetimaar First Look Out !!
No Sequel for Disco Raja
No Sequel for Disco Raja
Bollywood Stars Greet The Nation With Republic Day Wishes…
Bollywood Stars Greet The Nation With Republic Day Wishes…


Top