Bollywood Stars Greet The Nation With Republic Day Wishes…

We Indians celebrated the 71st Republic Day yesterday and this made every Indian to widen their chest and go with high spirit of patriotism. Although India attained freedom on 15th August, 1947 from the clutches of British, the constitution of our country had been made official on 26th January, 1950. So, this constitution day of India is celebrated as the national festival 'Republic Day' by every citizen of our country.

On this occasion, many Bollywood stars have greeted their fans through social media. Here are the tweets for our readers… Have a look!

Amitabh Bachchan

T 3421 - My pride , my Nation , my Republic Day ..

The National Anthem with children differently challenged - some without hearing and speech ..

I am honoured and privileged to be with them ..



Jai Hind pic.twitter.com/CXQAToYNOc — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 26, 2020

Anupam Kher





Raveena Tandon

Raveena shared an amazing video on her Instagram page which had the speeches of a few celebrities on the religious issues and the hatred activities done by the people.

Hema Malini





Happy Republic Day! We celebrate today the unity & integrity of our wonderful nation & pray for peace and patriotism to prevail over everything else🙏 JAI HIND pic.twitter.com/nQVKX0kH1x — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) January 26, 2020

Taapsee Pannu

Happy Republic Day my countrymen!

चलो आज कुछ समय निकाल के संविधान के कुछ पन्ने पढ़ ही लें ।

Jai Hind !#HappyRepublicDay — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) January 25, 2020

Ayushmann Khurana





Salman Khan





Keep being fit india 🇮🇳 and wish u all a very Happy Republic Day ... pic.twitter.com/UmyywcnDok — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 26, 2020

Aamir Khan

Wishing everyone a very happy Republic Day 🙏

Love.

a. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) January 26, 2020

Shah Rukh Khan





Nothing beautiful happens without struggle. Let's remember the struggle that gave us this beautiful day and celebrate both. #HappyRepublicDay to all. pic.twitter.com/d8cXzIhBj1 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 26, 2020

Karan Johar





Ae watan, watan mere abaad rahey tu....Happy Republic Day, everyone. Jai Hind. 🇮🇳🙏🏻



📷 - @gettyimages pic.twitter.com/7T9hZB6rdW — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 26, 2020

Madhuri Dixit





इस गणतंत्र दिवस पर उम्मीद करती हूँ कि हमारे देश की शांति हमेशा बनी रहे, और हम सब एकजुट होकर उन्नति करते रहे। सभी को इस अवसर की ढेर सारी बधाई 🇮🇳 #RepublicDay — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) January 26, 2020

Varun Dhawan





Sara Ali Khan





Kiara Ali Advani





Shraddha Kapoor





Happy Republic Day 🇮🇳 ❤️ — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) January 26, 2020

Ranveer Singh





Kartik Aaryan





Armaan Malik





Asha Bhosle





Farhan Akhtar





Happy Republic Day. ❤️ — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) January 26, 2020

Rishi Kapoor





Congratulations dear fellow Indians on the 71st Republic Day of India. We are the best! pic.twitter.com/Z5xRrc2LJQ — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) January 25, 2020

A R Rahman





Bhushan Kumar





May we all prosper as a nation and live together in peace and harmony always. A very Happy #RepublicDay to all. — Bhushan Kumar (@itsBhushanKumar) January 26, 2020

Rajkummar Rao





Happy Republic day everyone. Jai Hind 🇮🇳🇮🇳❤️ pic.twitter.com/5An1VS5stE — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) January 26, 2020



