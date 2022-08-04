Bollywood's Ace Actor Hrithik Roshan Reviews Janhvi Kapoor's Good Luck Jerry

It is all known that Bollywood's young actress Janhvi Kapoor latest movie Good Luck Jerry bagged a decent status on the digital platform. Janhvi looked awesome in the movie and essayed the role of a drug delivery agent. She starts working under a drug supplier to fulfil the needs of her family as her mother gets diagnosed with cancer. Off late, Bollywood's ace actor Hrithik Roshan watched the movie and dropped his review on social media… He praised Janhvi and the whole team…

Such a fun time watching #GoodLuckJerry! Light hearted, yet such a heart warming film. Congratulations to Janhvi & the cast, director Siddhant Sengupta + entire team. Special mention to Deepak Dobriyal - what an amazing actor. Brilliant comic timing & screen presence. Respect ✊🏻 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) August 4, 2022

This Siddharth Sengupta directorial is bankrolled by Anand L Rai, Mahaveer Jain and Subaskaran Allirajah under Lyca Productions and Colour Yellow Productions banners. This film also has Deepak Dobriyal, Meeta Vashishth, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh in other prominent roles.

This movie is the remake to Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila (2018). It had Nayanthara in the lead role. She works under a drug supplier and starts delivering them due to her financial conditions and family issues. So, we need to wait and watch how will Janhvi Kapoor gives her best on the screen as her role holds action, humour and intense elements.

Good Luck Jerry movie is released directly on the OTT platform and is airing on Disney+ Hotstar from 29th July, 2022!

Speaking about other projects of Janhvi Kapoor, she will be next seen in 'Dostana 2', Mili, Mr and Mrs Mahi and Bawaal movies. Coming to the Dostana 2 movie, this film is being directed by Collin S Cunha and is bankrolled by Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the Dharma Productions banner. 'Dostana 2' is the sequel of the 2008 blockbuster movie 'Dostana' which had Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan in the lead roles.