Brahmastra 2 will star Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles

While the audience waits eagerly for Brahmastra to get a release date, the news is coming in about the second part of the trilogy. According to a report published in Mumbai Mirror, the director of Brahmastra Ayan Mukerji has been in talks with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh for the second instalment of the film. The report also says that the couple has even agreed to do the film without giving any second thoughts. However, no official confirmation has been made yet regarding the authenticity of the news, fans are already bursting in joy.

As far as the film Brahmastra is concerned, that stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, the film has again been postponed to a winter 2020 release. The reason for the postponement is said to be that there is a lot of work pending with respect to its VFX and editing. Ayan wants this film to be perfect and wants to fulfil his dream of a perfect Bollywood superhero film with this. Apart from Ranbir and Alia, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and South Indian film superstar Nagarjuna in it.

Recently the team of Brahmastra were shooting the film in Manali where the snow-clad mountains and the picturesque scene surrounding them. They also shared some behind the scene pictures of them while shooting for the film and they looked absolutely stunning. As the fans wait eagerly for the film to get released, they enjoy every single news related to the film. Are you excited for the film?