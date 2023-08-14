‘Chalona’ from ‘Jawan’: Flawless romantic melody

Live
“Jawan,” the highly-anticipated Hindi film starring Shah Rukh Khan, is all set to make a grand entrance into theatres worldwide on September 7, 2023. Renowned Kollywood filmmaker Atlee helmed the directorial reins. Nayanthara will be seen as the love interest of SRK in this action-packed entertainer.
Backed by the musical brilliance of Anirudh Ravinchander, the movie’s second single, Chaleya (Chalona in Telugu), is a lively romantic track. It features the enchanting vocals of Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao in Hindi and Adithya RK and Priya Mali in Telugu. The song offers a pleasant auditory experience, complemented by the finely choreographed dance sequences by the renowned Farah Khan. The breezy romantic melody flawlessly captures the chemistry between the lead characters.
“Jawan” is slated to release in three languages Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Apart from SRK and Nayanthara, the film boasts an ensemble cast including Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Yogi Babu, and a cameo appearance by Deepika Padukone. Gauri Khan produced this cinematic venture under the esteemed banner of Red Chillies Entertainment.