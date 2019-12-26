Christmas 2019: B-Town Celebrations Just Hit The Sky…









Merry Christmas… It's the festive season which is spread with joy and happiness everywhere. Coming to our filmy dunia stars, every festival is a celebration for them… And 'Christmas' stands as one of the special festivals for them, as it the last celebration of the year and thus becomes a host of grandeur parties and events.

Let us see how our dear stars celebrated this festival… Look into the write-up and become the part of your favy star's celebrations!

Here we go…

First, we go with the Kapoor khaandani celebrations… Anil Kapoor posted a family pic on his twitter account and made us witness how these guys enjoyed the festival… London became the host for their celebration and one can witness their joy in this post.

Christmas in London is infectious! There's hope in the air, warmth in hearts and a spirit of sharing and giving...Here's hoping my friends everywhere can feel and rejoice in the festive cheer!

Merry Christmas everyone! 🌲

From mine to yours... 🤗❤️ pic.twitter.com/IaGMcHmyzi — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 25, 2019

Next comes the 'Sooryavanshi' team…Holding a star cast Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, Gulshan Grover and Sikander Kher, this movie is creating a buzz as it is directed by ace director Rohit Shetty. Katrina Kaif posted the pics in her Instagram page and in one of them we can witness Katrina Kaif posing to camera donning the Christmas hat along with the hero and director.





In another picture, Ganesh Acharya is also present along with team members Akshay and Katrina with their red hats.





Next in the line is the lovely couple of Bollywood Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. This Jodi celebrated this festival with full of joy and love. Deepika and Ranveer posted the images in their Instagram accounts, where we can witness both are holding each other closely.In another picture, Ranveer is seen giving a kiss to his lovely lady. And the beautiful Christmas tree in the background is attracting us, where all the decorations are done by our dear 'Mastaani' itself.In the last image, Deepika arranged a lovely and cosy dinner for her dear ones. The table is seen decorated with small and cute redbuds along with white flowers. Here is another set of celebration by 'Dostana 2' batch… Kartik Aryan, Janhvi Kapoor and the director of the film Collin D'Cunha celebrated Christmas in the sets and enjoyed to the core. Dostana 2 team wrapped up their second schedule which added stars to their celebration and made it more joyous. One can witness their joy in these pics… Have a look!

Finally, we end up our 'Christmas' tale with a few beautiful images… In these pictures, our Bollywood stars are seen celebration this festival of joy with their dear family members. Ajay Devgn and Kajol looking dashing together in complete western attires. Just love this pic to the core! Lovely couple!!!

Let's just wish everyone a very merry Xmas tonight! pic.twitter.com/7DteBjgtv7 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) December 25, 2019

Our co-operative society #ChristmasTree . Had the pleasure of decorating and re-using this one for 15 years. First it would stand in an apartment now it stands in the lobby for all to enjoy ❤️🎄 Hope you all had a #HappyChristmas. pic.twitter.com/wxSyq3nKUK — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) December 25, 2019

Dia Mirza is seen with a 'Christmas Tree' placed in the lobby of the apartment which is decorated by the cooperative society of their apartment. She states that they are re-using the tree from 15 years with small decoration changes.

And now comes the Munna Bhai of Bollywood, Sanjay Dutt. This man is seen celebrating the festival with his lovely family.

Nothing better than spending time with your family during the holiday season! Here's wishing everyone a Merry Christmas🙏♥️ #MerryChristmas2019 #HappyChristmas #MerryXmas pic.twitter.com/Kv3Oaarf3p — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) December 25, 2019

Hope all of you enjoyed our 'Christmas' tale…