Dasavi First Look: Abhishek Bachchan’s Politician Look From This Movie Gets Unveiled

Bollywood's ace actor Abhishek Bachchan is back to the big screens with a bang… After the blockbuster 'Ludo' movie, now he will be seen in 'Dasavi' flick essaying the role of a politician. The makers of this political drama have unveiled the first look poster of Abhishek Bachchan a few minutes ago… Junior B shared the first look poster on his Twitter page and created a buzz on social media…









Abhishek will be seen as a SSC fail Chief Minister named 'Ganga Ram Chaudhary' in this political comedy flick… His royal moustache and salt-pepper beard along with village-style appeal made this poster worth watch… Along with this poster, Junior B wrote, "Meet GANGA RAM CHAUDHARY

#Dasvi Shoot Begins…".

Along with this first look, the poster also turned interesting with the marks sheet of his 10th class exam. This movie has Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur as the lead actresses. 'Dasavi' movie is being directed by Dinesh Vijan and is bankrolled by Jio Studios, Maddock Films and Bake My Cake Films banner.

Dasavi movie's shooting got kick-started today and will hit the screens in 2022… Well, apart from this movie, Abhishek Bachchan will also be seen in Big Bull and Bob Biswas movies…

Big Bull is directed by Kookie Gulati and is produced by Ajay Devgn, Anand Pandit and Kumar Mangat Pathak under Ajay Devgn FFilms and Panorama Studios banners. This biographical finance crime-drama is based on real incidents that took place between the period of 1990 – 2000 in the financial market of India.

Coming to Bob Biswas, it is being directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh daughter of Sujay Ghosh who has penned the story. This movie is produced by our dear SRK under Red Chillies Entertainments banner. While Junior AB is turning into a cold-blooded killer to entertain the audience on the big screens.