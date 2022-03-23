Dasvi Trailer: A Politician Who Dreams To Clear Tenth Class

Bollywood's ace actor Abhishek Bachchan is all in the best phase of his career… He is all set to entertain the fans with the political drama 'Dasvi'. After dropping the entertaining teaser, now the makers treated the movie buffs sharing the trailer of this movie and showcased how Abhishek fulfils his dream of clearing tenth class.

Abhishek Bachchan shared the Dasvi trailer on his Instagram page… Take a look!

Going with the trailer, Abhishek Bachchan is seen essaying the role of a politician Ganga Ram Chaudhary. Being a corrupt Chief Minister, he will be sent to judicial custody. So, Yami Gautam who will be seen as a police officer will challenge Ganga to complete 10th class. But he finds difficulties in completing the syllabus being in jail. On the other side, Ganga's wife Nimrat Kaur tries to overtake the Chief Minister chair. Amid all these situations, we need to wait and watch how will Abhishek pass 10th class and prove his worth.

Well, Junior B will be seen as an uneducated politician 'Ganga Ram Chaudhary' in this movie while Yami will be seen as an IPS Officer 'Jyoti Deswal and Nimrat Kaur will essay the role of Bimla Devi in this social comedy movie.

Along with Abhishek, Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur will be seen as the lead actors in this political drama. Dasvi movie is being directed by Tushar Jalota and is produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films and Jio Studios banners. This movie will have a direct OTT release and it will stream on both Jio Cinema and Netflix from 7th April, 2022.