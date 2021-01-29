Debut film of Poonam Dhillon’s son Anmol to release in February

The Bollywood debut film of actress Poonam Dhillon's son Anmol Thakeria Dhillon will release on February 19. Titled Tuesdays And Fridays, the film is backed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Written and directed by Taranveer Singh, Tuesdays And Fridays also marks the Bollywood debut of newcomer actress Jhataleka.

"Happily ever after, will make your heart skip a beat! Presenting the first look of #TuesdaysAndFridays. See you in cinemas on 19th Feb," Bhansali Productions posted on their official Instagram page along with a poster of the film featuring the lead pair.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also confirmed the news on Twitter saying: "SANJAY LEELA BHANSALI - BHUSHAN KUMAR JOIN HANDS... #TuesdaysAndFridays - starring #AnmolThakeriaDhillon [son of #PoonamDhillon and producer Ashok Thakeria] and #Jhataleka - to release on 19 Feb 2021... Directed by Taranveer Singh... Produced by Bhansali Productions and SCIPL."

Meanwhile, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt in the lead is generating a lot of buzz. The film reportedly revolves around the life of a brothel owner and matriarch.