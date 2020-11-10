Deepika Padukone Gets Nostalgic Reminiscing Her First Movie ‘Om Shanti Om’

Bollywood's ace actress and Maharani'Padmaavati' has completed her 13 years' journey in the Hindi film industry. She made her debut with 'Om Shanti Om' movie in 2007 and shared the screen space with King Khan Shah Rukh Khan in her first movie itself. This Farah Khan directorial was a periodic revenge drama which stood as one of the biggest blockbusters on Bollywood. On this special occasion, Deepika has reminisced 'Om Shanti Om' movie and expressed her gratitude towards the movie…









Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Farah Khan and a few other crew of this flick were seen in the pic… Deepika also wrote, "Only & Only Gratitude…

#13YearsOfOmShantiOm

#13YearsOfShantiPriya

@farahkhankunder

@iamsrk".













Deepika Padukone also changed her Twitter name into 'Shanti Priya' which was her screen name in 'Om Shanti Om'movie…

Even the movie's production house 'Red Chilies Entertainment' Instagram page was filled with a few beautiful scenes from the classic love tale…









Yes… This movie showcased the true love and stood as one of the iconic movie as it made us witness Deepika as a beautiful actress 'Shanti Priya' and SRK as Om Prakash Makhija being a struggling junior artist and as superstar 'OK' in his next life. The story starts off in 1977 and ends in 2007 being arevenge love tale.









A few throwback snaps from the sets of 'Om Shanti Om'…

'Om Shanti Om' flick was released in 2007 and was directed by Farah Khan and bankrolled by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment banner. This revenge-cum-reincarnation film went on to become a blockbuster and also had Arjun Rampal, Shreyas Talpade, Kirron Kher and Bindu Desai in other prominent roles.

Along with this movie even Sonam Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor's debut movie 'Saawariya' was also released on the same date and is clocking 13 years…