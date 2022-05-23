Deepika Padukone Reveals All About Her Cannes Experience And Says It Has Become A Regular Vacay For Her And Ranveer

Bollywood's ace actress Deepika Padukone rocked on the Cannes 2022 red carpet with all her glamorous looks. It is not a new thing for her as she is doing the same thing from a couple of years. Her beautiful looks make her turn heads and impress the fashion police! Off late, she spoke to the media about her Cannes experience and revealed many things on this special occasion in this interview!

Well, Deepika Padukone is also a jury member at Cannes Film Festival and thus, it allows them to access the jury box in future years and thus it will become a regular holiday vacay for the beautiful couple!

She started off by saying, "We just come here for two weeks, nobody needs to know. Watch movies, sneak in, sneak out. We'll be like kids in a candy store".

Speaking about Ranveer, she said, "Considering that this time around I am letting my responsibility here take the driver's seat you know he is sort of welcomed to walk the carpet on my behalf. He is more than welcome to do that and he will ace it I am sure".

Speaking about her Cannes journey, she said, "So from beginning my journey like that, to making my debut, and now 15 years in, to having evolved as a person, in a professional capacity, and a personal capacity, I have learned from every experience".

In her recent interview, she positively spoke about Indian movies being screened at this prestigious film festival… "I am convinced now that it is something to do with the selection process. I have seen movies and I am thinking 'Why couldn't this movie of ours be here, why couldn't that be here?'. I am not even talking about winning, that's secondary. But I am beginning to get convinced about the fact that it has something to do with the selection process because I think a lot of our movies deserve to be here. I am convinced. I want our writers, filmmakers, our actors to know that we are doing absolutely everything correct. We have seen enough movies to know that they deserved to be here and we continue to deserve to be here".

She also showed off her gratitude on selecting her as Cannes jury member… "It should have happened much earlier, but I guess, it took its own time. It's taken generations of work from different people to get us to this place".

She also said, "If I've landed here today, without even realizing it, I must be doing something right. And therefore, I don't want to think too much about what led me to come here. What I want to do is actually continue on that journey, which is continue to be honest in the process, and then when moments like these have to happen, they'll happen anyway".

Now, let us check out Deepika's wonder Cannes 2022 red carpet looks…

This is her first Cannes 2022 red carpet look… She rocked wearing Sabyasachi's beautiful creation! Speaking about saree, Sabyasachi said, "The sari is a story I will never stop telling. No matter where we are in the world, it has its place."

Going with the details of the saree, it is picked from the Bengal Tiger couture sari conceptualised by Sabyasachi as part of the iconic Aakash Tara collection that celebrates heritage Indian crafts and techniques through a modern lens. The stripes have been block printed and hand embroidered by some of India's finest craftspeople at the Sabyasachi atelier. The look is paired with statement pieces from Sabyasachi Jewellery's Bengal Royale Collection. The headband pays homage to the traditional Indian matha patti headpiece with Art Nouveau detailing, while the chandelier earrings updates a classic with an Art Deco gaze.

Her smoky and winged liner along with shimmery cheeks upped her red carpet look!

This is the second look… Shen looked modish wearing a black pant suit and teamed it with serpent diamond neckwear and bun hairdo…

This is another beautiful red carpet look… She wore a sleeveless peplum top and teamed it with matching skirt! Her unique hairdo, statement red lips and diamond ornaments made her look amazing!

This is another jaw dropping look of Deepika at Cannes 2022… She wore an off-shoulder black gown and teamed it with diamond neckpiece and modish hairdo…