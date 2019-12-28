Dialogue Promo Of 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'

One of the most awaited movies of 2020 is Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'. Being an epic drama and the story of a Maratha warrior, this movie also has Kajol, Saif Ali Khan and Sharad Kelkar in other pivotal roles. Even Tollywood actor Jagapati Babu is also roped in to play an important character.

As the release date is nearing, the makers of this movie are leaving no stone unturned when it comes to promotions. After the powerful trailer and Ghamand Kar song, they have released a dialogue promo of Ajay Devgn.

T-series has released this promo through their Twitter account. Have a look!





The intense dialogue delivery of this ace actor has raised the goosebumps of every movie lover and took the curiosity level a notch higher.

This movie is directed by Om Raut and produced by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar and Krishnan Kumar under Ajay Devgn FFilms and T-Series banners. The story is penned by Prakash Kapadia and the tunes are scored Ajay-Atul, Sachet-Parampara, Mehul Vyas and Shankar Ehsan-Loy.

This epic movie is going to hit the big screens on 10th January 2020.