Disha Patani Drops Her Self Makeup Video And Gives Us A Sneak Peek Of Her Makeup Routine

Bollywood's young actress Disha Patani always stays active on social media and treats her fans with frequent updates. Be it her glam shows, fashion tales or throwback pics, she makes us keep an eye on her Instagram handle. Off late, she dropped her self-makeup video on her Instagram Stories and Twitter page and gave us a sneak peek of her makeup routine…





My first time doing my own Makeup at a brand shoot 😛 hair @zoeyquinny1 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/AHt3dSWn3E — Disha Patani (@DishPatani) March 5, 2021

In this video, Disha is seen doing her own makeup… From foundation to lipstick, she has all the necessary makeup essentials. Even her assistants are seen helping her with the hair dressing… Along with sharing this video, Disha also wrote, "My first time doing my own Makeup at a brand shoot Face with tongue hair

@zoeyquinny1".

Speaking about Disha Patani's work front, she will be next seen in Radhe and Ek Villain Returns movies.

Radhe movie is directed by ace choreographer Prabhudeva and is produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri under Reel Life Production, Sohail Khan Productions and Salman Khan Films banner. This movie also has an ensemble cast of Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda, Gautam Gulati, Govind and Arjun Kanugo. This movie is a remake of 2017 South Korean film The Outlaws.

Coming to Ek Villain Returns, this movie has John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles. This flick is a physiological thriller and is directed by Mohit Suri. It is bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor and Bhushan Kumar under T-Series and Balaji Motion Pictures banner. The tentative release date of this movie is 11th February, 2022.