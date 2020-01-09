"Dua Karo…" Video Song Is Released In 'Street Dancer 3D'

Directed by ace choreographer Remo D'Souza, 'Street Dancer 3D' falls under the category of most awaited movies of this month. As January is filled with a few awesome movies which are to be released, social media is filled with the updates of these movies itself.

Coming to this dance-based movie, Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor are the lead actors. Along with them, small screen choreographers like Puneet, Dharmesh, Salman and Caroline Wilde are also playing the roles of supporting characters.

After the release of the video of 'Illegal Weapon 2.0' the makers also released a few posters which raised the curiosity level in the audiences' minds. Now, the video of "Dua Karo…" song has been dropped out and it is garnering myriads of likes in a span of few minutes.

Here is the song for our readers… Have a look!

This movie is produced by Lizelle D'Souza, Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar and Krishnan Kumar under Remo D'Souza Entertainment and T-Series banners.



Street Dancer 3D is going to hit the ticket windows on 24th January 2020.



