Farhan Akhtar And Shibani Dandekar Celebrate Their Three Years Of Togetherness

Bollywood ace actor Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar showered love on each other as they completed three years of their relationship… On this special day, both of them took to their Instagram pages and drop cool pics. Along with the pics, their heart-melting notes create buzz on social media…



Farhan Akhtar

Farhan shared a cosy pic and looked in much love with his dear partner Shibani… He also wrote, "1095 ✅



❤️❤️ @shibanidandekar happy 3 😘".

Both are seen enjoying when they were on a vacation… This post garnered millions of views and Bollywood celebs like Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra and VJ Anusha dropped their comments and congratulated the couple with 'Heart' emojis.



Well, Shibani also dropped a lovely post on her Instagram and showered her love on Farhan Akhtar…

Both Shibani and Farhan are seen in a car and twinning in black hoodies… She also wrote, "Happy #3 @faroutakhtar



wearing @muwuofficial by @vjanusha".



Once Shibani spoke to the media about their relationship and doled out, "Shibani said, "I don't feel anything about that (rumours of dating and marriage) at all. We are putting out what we put out. People are going to take it however they want to. Anything they have gathered is from social media handles anyway, so it's not something 'uncovered' kind of. I just post what I want to, it's as simple there's no strategy or trying to send out a message in any way...".



Although they have never made their relationship official, they also never hesitated to pose to shutterbugs… Even both of them share cosy and lovely pics on their social media handles making their fans know all about their love story.



Speaking about Farhan Akhtar's movie front, he was last seen in the 'The Sky Is Pink' which has Priyanka Chopra as the lead actress. Now, he is part of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag director, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra upcoming movie 'Toofan'. Farhan is essaying the role of a boxer in this sports drama.