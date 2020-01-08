First Look Poster Of 'Na Ja Tu'
The year 2020 is filled with blockbuster movies like Tanhaji, RRR, Chhapaak, Malang, Street Dancer 3D, Sooryavanshi, etc.
The year 2020 is filled with blockbuster movies like Tanhaji, RRR, Chhapaak, Malang, Street Dancer 3D, Sooryavanshi, etc. Amidst these big films, a few small ones are also attracting the eyes of movie buffs.
Being a Bhushan Kumar production, the upcoming movie 'NA JA TU' is creating a buzz on social media with its first look poster and title as well. The makers have released the poster a few hours ago… Have a look!
Super nervous but also super excited as I bring to y'all the first look of my next single #NaJaTu!💃🏻— Dhvani Bhanushali (@dhvanivinod) January 8, 2020
Hoping you all love it🤗@itsBhushanKumar @tanishkbagchi @TSeries @shashwatsingh93 #SumitDutt pic.twitter.com/6EU9tqoIa3
The poster shows off two hands with 'Airplane' symbol connected with a love symbol. Isn't looking exciting??? Yes…
Dhvani Bhanushali is the lead actress of this movie which is directed by Sumit Dutt. Tanishk Bagchi will compose music for this T-Series presenter.