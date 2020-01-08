First Look Poster Of 'Na Ja Tu'

The year 2020 is filled with blockbuster movies like Tanhaji, RRR, Chhapaak, Malang, Street Dancer 3D, Sooryavanshi, etc. Amidst these big films, a few small ones are also attracting the eyes of movie buffs.

Being a Bhushan Kumar production, the upcoming movie 'NA JA TU' is creating a buzz on social media with its first look poster and title as well. The makers have released the poster a few hours ago… Have a look!

Super nervous but also super excited as I bring to y'all the first look of my next single #NaJaTu!💃🏻

Hoping you all love it🤗@itsBhushanKumar @tanishkbagchi @TSeries @shashwatsingh93 #SumitDutt pic.twitter.com/6EU9tqoIa3 — Dhvani Bhanushali (@dhvanivinod) January 8, 2020

The poster shows off two hands with 'Airplane' symbol connected with a love symbol. Isn't looking exciting??? Yes…



Dhvani Bhanushali is the lead actress of this movie which is directed by Sumit Dutt. Tanishk Bagchi will compose music for this T-Series presenter.