First Look Poster Of 'Na Ja Tu'

First Look Poster Of
The year 2020 is filled with blockbuster movies like Tanhaji, RRR, Chhapaak, Malang, Street Dancer 3D, Sooryavanshi, etc. Amidst these big films, a few small ones are also attracting the eyes of movie buffs.

Being a Bhushan Kumar production, the upcoming movie 'NA JA TU' is creating a buzz on social media with its first look poster and title as well. The makers have released the poster a few hours ago… Have a look!

The poster shows off two hands with 'Airplane' symbol connected with a love symbol. Isn't looking exciting??? Yes…

Dhvani Bhanushali is the lead actress of this movie which is directed by Sumit Dutt. Tanishk Bagchi will compose music for this T-Series presenter.

