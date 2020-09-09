Happy Birthday Akshay Kumar: Team 'Bell Bottom' Surprises Akshay Kumar With A Special Gift

Bollywood's ace action hero Akshay Kumar is celebrating his 53rd birthday and turned a year elder. He is happily celebrating his birthday amid his family members. We all know, Akshay's will be next seen in the movie 'Bell Bottom' which has Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta as the lead ladies. Well, the makers of this movie have planned a surprise for their hero and picked a dark blue 'Bell Bottoms' and turned it into a 'Signature' special making it sign by the entire team of the flick.

Team #BellBottom - filming in #Scotland - gifted something unique to #AkshayKumar on his birthday: Dark blue Bell Bottoms... Signed by the entire unit of the film... The trousers - packed with birthday messages - was the surprise birthday gift for the actor. pic.twitter.com/zkC99oEZTz — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 9, 2020



In this post, Taran dropped the surprise video made by the team of 'Bell Bottom'. From etching 'Bell Bottom' title on the pant to adding the signatures of the whole team, the entire unit packed the trousers with the wonderful birthday wishes. Even the whole team gathered at the end and wished Akshay Kumar with all love!!!

Well, a few hours ago, the team of Bell Bottom has unveiled the new look of Akshay Kumar from the movie on the occasion of his birthday… Have a look!

Vaani Kapoor





Vaani Kapoor being the lead actress of the movie, shared this new poster from the movie… Akshay is seen in a retro look taking us back to 80s. He is seen dressed up in an aviator's look with a moustache. This black and white pic has a plane on the runway. Those black goggles and intense look made this poster a worth watch.

Vaani also wrote, "Throwback to the 80s!! 😎

Introducing the suave retro look of @akshaykumar from #Bellbottom!

Lara Dutta

Dropping the same retro look of Akshay, Lara wrote, "BIRTHDAY SPECIAL!!! 🎂 Introducing the suave retro look of @akshaykumar from #Bellbottom !..."

Akshay Kumar, Lara Bhupati, Huma Qureshi and Vaani Kapoor will play the lead roles in this movie. Bell Bottom flick is being filmed based on a true incident that took place in the 1980s. It will make us witness the tale of an unforgotten hero…The movie which is based on true incidents is directed by Ranjit M Tiwari and is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jacky Bhagnani, Deepshika Deshmukhh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani.