Happy Friendship Day: Anushka Sharma Shares A Throwback Pic Of Her Childhood Friends

Happy Friendship Day: Today being 'Friendship Day', most of the celebrities are taking to their social media accounts and are wishing their fans and buddies by dropping candid pics. Our dear Anushka Sharma also followed the same funda and on this special day, this B-Town diva reminisced all her childhood friends and surprised them dropping a throwback pic on her Instagram account…

Anushka shared this childhood pic and made us go awe…





In this pic, she has seen all in smiles posing along with her buddy gang… Anushka recalled her past and was seen standing exactly in the middle and flashing her wide grin. It was a throwback birthday party pic which had all her dear friends under one frame…

Anushka also penned a few heartfelt words on this special day and wished all her buddies through this post… She wrote, "You make a lot of friends in your life and each one of them has an important part to play in it. Knowingly or unknowingly, they all leave an impression on us. Some of them continue to be in touch and some you think of very fondly and their memories inevitably land up bringing a smile to your face.

Being from an army background a lot of the friends we made we also lost touch with as and when their families got posted to different places.

This one for all our friends. To the ones we've grown up with and the ones who are with us today...

Wishing everyone a very happy friendship day!"

Even Anushka Sharma's heartthrob Virat Kohli commented on this post and left a heart symbol showering his love on his dear wife!!!