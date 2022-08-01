HBD Mrunal Thakur: Sita Ramam Lead Actor Dulquer Salman And Shahid Kapoor Wish Her With Special Birthday Posts

Bollywood's young actress Mrunal Thakur is celebrating her 30th birthday today and turned a year older. On this special occasion, most of her fans and co-stars wished her with special posts and social media. It is all known that she is making her South debut with Sita Ramam movie and it has Dulquer Salman as the lead actor. So, Dulquer shared a special dance video and also dropped a long note on his Instagram page on this special occasion!

Dulquer Salman

Along with sharing a special birthday note, Dulquer Salman also dropped a small video and danced together in the airport showering love on each other… She also wrote, "Priyamaina Sita Mahalakshmi Gariki,

When I first heard the script of Sita Ramam neither did the film have a cast locked nor did it have a title. I knew Sita Mahalakshmi was one of the most special characters I've read and she had a face you imagined in a classic epic. You came on board the film and you gave her a face and life.

In our first meeting when you said "Macha are you ready" I knew we would have the best time making the film and be great friends. I watched through the toughest shoot days and challenging weather how you held onto your portrayal of Sita. What you've done as Sita is one for the ages and I think forever more to audiences you'll be synonymous with the name Sita Mahalakshmi.

Thank you for being Sita to Ram. Cannot wait for August 5th where the world will watch Sita Ramam and fall in love with Sita Mahalakshmi.

Wishing you the Happiest Birthday Sita Garu ! The film will be your best birthday present.

Itlu

Mi Ram

Even the makers also wished their dear Sita on this special day…Mrunal looked beautiful and classy in this poster…

Mrunal celebrated her birthday with Sita Ramam team in the plane where we can witness Dulquer, Sumanth and the crew wishing her singing the birthday song!

Sita Ramam has Dulquer Salman as Lieutenant Ram while Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur will be seen as Sita and it is her debut Tollywood movie. Rashmika is essaying the role of a Muslim girl Afreen. Young filmmaker Hanu Raghavapudi who is known for directing Anadala Rakshasi and Padi Padi Leche Manasu is helming this project. Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Sumanth, Gautam Menon, and Prakash Raj are also essaying prominent roles in this movie. Going with the plot, it deals with 1964 periodic love tale… This movie is being produced by Aswini Dutt under the Swapna Movies and Vyjayanti Movies banners. This movie is made in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages!

We need to wait for 5th August to witness the epic periodic war and love story on the big screens!

He shared an image from the Jersey movie and wished her with a special message!

Happy Birthday Mrunal Thakur…