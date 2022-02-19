Here Are The Official Wedding Pics Of Vikrant Massey And Sheetal Thakur

Today is a great day for all the Bollywood fans as the love birds of the Hindi film industry, Farhan – Shibani and Vikrant – Sheetal tied a knot and created noise on social media with their wedding pics… Vikrant and Sheetal got hitched yesterday and the couple also shared the beautiful and lovely wedding pics on their Instagram pages…



Vikrant shared a couple of lovely wedding pics and jotted down a lovely message on this special occasion… Take a look!

The couple looked lovely in their designer wedding attires and were in all smiles holding each other on this special occasion. Vikrant also wrote, "सात सालों का ये सफ़र आज सात जन्मों में बदल गया। इस सफ़र में हमारा साथ देने के लिए बहुत बहुत शुक्रिया। शीतल एवं विक्रांत 18.02.2022."

Vikrant looked handsome in a white Bandhgala suit with matching pagdi while his lovely bride Sheetal looked pretty in the statement red bridal lehenga. Her antique ornaments and traditional red bangles along with a cute smile made her look best on her D-day…

Well, Vikrant and Sheetal already registered their marriage officially a couple of days i.e on Valentine's Day (14th February, 2022) and yesterday they tied a knot according to the traditions. The wedding was held in their village and the couple are dating from a couple of years. Finally, they tied a knot and shared a few glimpses of their D-Day…

The special wedding post garnered millions of views and B-Town celebs like Taapsee Pannu, Nakuul Mehta, Kriti Kharbanda, Esha Gupta, Mouni Roy, Shilpa Rao, Sumona Chakravarti, Bobby Deol, Aahana Kumra, Jasleena Royal and many more congratulated the couple through the comments section.