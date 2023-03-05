Hrithik Roshan's 'Fighter' shoot in full swing at Hyderabad's Air Force Academy

Superstar Hrithik Roshan is currently shooting for his upcoming movie "Fighter," which is being directed by the talented blockbuster Siddharth Anand. The third schedule of the movie is currently underway at the Dundigal Air Force Academy near Hyderabad.

For the unversed, it is for the first time any actor is shooting in the highly secured Air Force Academy with no electronic gadgets or network coverage. The team has been shooting for 10 hours each day, making the most of their time at the Air Force Academy. The academy is crucial to Fighter's story, as this schedule traces the early days of Hrithik's character, Shamsher Pathania, aka 'Patty,' as an Air Force cadet undergoing training.

The Hyderabad schedule will capture the journey of Hrithik's character as he transforms from an ordinary young boy into one of the best fighter pilots of the Indian Air Force. The team will be shooting a pivotal portion of the film, which includes the Pass out Parade, where flying cadets are awarded with a symbolic badge of wings on completion of training.

According to sources, the team has been shooting on the non-restricted parts of the location, adhering to all the protocols laid down by the Air Force training institute. Smart electronic devices are strictly prohibited on the premises, and Hrithik and his team is not allowed to carry smartphones or laptops amongst other restricted items. Photography and sharing any post on social media displaying the academy premises is also prohibited.

However, the Fighter team is happy to comply with these operational protocols, and Hrithik himself has taken inspiration from the Air Force Academy lifestyle.

Fighter is India's first aerial action film, and it is Siddharth Anand's most ambitious project to date. It will also mark his debut as a producer under the banner name of his production house, Marflix Pictures. This will be the third time that Siddharth and Hrithik will be working together after successful films like "Bang Bang" (2014) and "War" (2019).

The film also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles, both sharing screen space with Hrithik Roshan for the first time. Fighter is presented by Viacom 18 studios, in association with Marflix Pictures. The Siddharth Anand directorial is scheduled for release on January 25th 2024 on the eve of Republic Day weekend.