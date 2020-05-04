I For India: This Virtual Concert Raises 52 Crore Fund

We all know that 'I For India' virtual concert was a great success. This event was held on Sunday evening live on Facebook. Most of the A-listers of Bollywood along with a few Hollywood celebrities participated in this event and mesmerized all the viewers with amazing talent.

According to the sources, this virtual event has collected a total of 52 crores and still the counting is on… As said earlier this amount will be donated to India's COVID Response Fund managed by the Give India association.

This virtual program is associated with more than 100 NGO's and will support the health care infrastructure, livelihood of poor people, essentials for all the needed people amidst the Coronavirus lockdown period.

This concert has been held by the Bollywood biggies Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar. Over 85 artists from Indian Film Industry took part in this virtual event.

Our Bollywood stars have posted this news on their social media accounts and shared their happiness to their fans… Have a look!

Akshay Kumar

Even celebrities like Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Vicky Kaushal have also posted this news on their Instagram accounts…



We Hans India have collated a few performances of our dear stars for our readers… Have a look!

Tiger Shroff

This Baaghi hero has sung an amazing song "Rooba Rooba…" and mesmerized all and sundry with his melodious voice. We have just seen Tiger's dance and fighting skills till now, but now he also turned into a good singer with this concert.



Pritam And Arijit Singh

These music legends have performed on their favourite song "Shaayad…" in this concert and made us gaga over them.



Hrithik Roshan

This Greek God of Bollywood just killed it with amazing performance. This man took to his piano and sung "Tere Jaise…" song and also tuned music for this song with his piano keys… We were just touched with his ultimate performance!



Varun Dhawan

Huge shout out to all of you, for your generosity!

Please let's continue supporting the war against Covid-19.

Click on the video to watch & donate NOW - https://t.co/Iqr4tC64CP

100% of proceeds go to the India COVID Response Fund by @GiveIndia#IforIndia #SocialForGood pic.twitter.com/JjSgzZYLLn — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) May 4, 2020

In this post, Varun is seen dancing his best for the Bollywood number and made us get stunned! His awesome dance moments were all peppy and made us shake our legs!!!



These are a few performances of our dear stars… Hope you enjoyed it!