I must have cried 10 to 11 times while watching Amaran, says Rahul Bose

Chennai: Bollywood actor Rahul Bose, who plays the Commanding Officer of Major Mukund Varadarajan in director Rajkumar Periasamy’s film ‘Amaran’, has disclosed that he was so emotionally moved by the film that he cried around 10 to 11 times while watching the film.

Participating in an event organised to celebrate the 100 day run of the film, Rahul Bose said, “I don't think I have seen a movie that straddles so delicately the tight rope between action and love. To actually have superb action sequences and to have a very, very compelling love story is a very difficult act to pull off. Rajkumar, you pulled it off. Not only did you pull it off, you did it with precision and patience, with quietude and a subterranean self-confidence. You have a massive future ahead of you.”

He then said, “Sivakarthikeyan, There's so much of truth in your performance. If somebody is true on camera, you have to keep watching. The moment they become false, your eyes move away from them. “

Rahul Bose then spoke about both Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi. “Both of you -- Sai Pallavi and Sivakarthikeyan. It is incredible to see this film stitched together and lifted beyond the page by this relationship together. I must have cried at least 10 - 11 times during the film and I saw it twice, which is very rare,” he admitted.

He further said, “Sai Pallavi, I don't have to stand here and say politically correct things. You are incredible. I didn't work with you. Hopefully, next time I'll get a film in which I'll share a scene or two with you and not just meet you at the end of the film. I was gobsmacked.”

Rahul Bose’s speech at the event was shared by Raaj Kamal films International, the production house that produced the film, on its X timeline on Saturday.

Amaran, which featured Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi in the lead, was produced by Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International, Sony Pictures International Productions and R.Mahendran.

The story of Amaran was a biopic. It was based on the life of Major Mukund Varadarajan, who was awarded the Ashok Chakra, the country’s highest gallantry award, for his supreme sacrifice while fighting militants in Jammu and Kashmir. Major Mukund Varadarajan was in command of the Cheetah company of the 44th Rashtriya Rifles of the Indian Army when he made the supreme sacrifice.

The film, which was directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, had music by G V Prakash and cinematography by C H Sai. It had action sequences by Anbariv and Stefan Richter.