Jaadugar Full HD Movie Leaked Online on Tamilrockers and Movierulz

Jaadugar is Jitendra Kumar's first outing after the hit Season 2 of Panchayat, the film focuses on Meenu, a small-time magician and hopeless romantic, who must prove his worth in an inter-colony football tournament in order to marry the love of her life. The film is released on Netflix on July 17th and also features Arushi Sharma and Javed Jaffery in significant roles.

It has become a common scenario for a few people and websites to upload new releases on the internet. Despite the budget and language, almost all films are available online with HD prints on piracy sites like Movierulz, tamilrockers, tamilmv, Filmyzilla etc before they release on official digital video streaming platforms. The latest news is that the latest sensational film Vikram has also been released online before their release date on OTT platforms.



