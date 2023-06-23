‘Jawan’ stuntman reveals Shah Rukh Khan gentle nature

Shah Rukh Khan created an all-time record in Hindi cinema with “Pathaan.” Now his next film Jawan directed by Atlee is scheduled for a grand release on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil languages.



A stuntman named Saddam, who worked for “Jawan,” has revealed an adorable thing about Shah Rukh Khan. Saddam said, “Shah Rukh Khan used to ask me how I would perform a stunt and further enquired about the safety precautions as well. Further, the star actor checked on me after every shot.”

The stuntman was surprised to see the gentle nature of Shah Rukh, who is one of the top stars in Indian cinema. Shah Rukh is winning hearts on the internet for his kind behavior. “Jawan” stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in other vital roles. Gauri Khan is producing the action drama under Red Chillies Entertainment.