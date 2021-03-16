X
X
Jr Bachchan's 'The Big Bull' to have an OTT release

Highlights

"The Big Bull" starring Abhishek Bachchan and Ileana DCruz is all set to release digitally on April 8.

"The Big Bull" starring Abhishek Bachchan and Ileana DCruz is all set to release digitally on April 8. Actor Ajay Devgn, who is bankrolling the project, posted a teaser of the upcoming crime drama on Instagram on Tuesday while confirming the release date.

"Introducing 'The Big Bull', The mother of all scams, trailer out on 19th March. 'TheBigBull' releasing on 8th April only on 'Disney+ Hotstar VIP', stay tuned," wrote Ajay, about the film.

Directed by Kookie Gulati, the film is reportedly about the securities scam of 1992. It is said to be loosely based on stockbroker Harshad Mehta's life and involvement in financial crimes over a period 10 years, from 1980 to 1990. The subject was made into a popular web series "Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story" by Harshad Mehta last year.

