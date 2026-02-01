MP govt developing 13 religious corridors including ‘Pashupatinath Lok’ in Mandsaur: CM Mohan Yadav

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led Madhya Pradesh government is preserving heritage while setting new benchmarks in religious tourism.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is developing as many as 13 big projects at prominent religious destinations (spiritual corridors), many of them have already completed, which includes ‘Mahakal Lok’ in Ujjain, ‘Pashupatinath Lok’ in Mandsaur, ‘Raja Ram Lok’ in Orchha, and ‘Chitrakoot Dham’ in Satna.

Yadav made this statement while inaugurating expansion of a religious project worth Rs 17.13 crore at Bhairavnath temple in Gurh Assembly constituency in Rewa.

Addressing the event on this occasion, Yadav reaffirmed the state government’s resolve to give Chitrakoot a grand and divine form, with development works worth Rs 3,000 crore planned, and assured continued financial support in the future.

Meanwhile, he also announced that a new industrial area spread over 100 acres will be developed in Gurh to create employment opportunities for youth.

Later, in a separate event in Rewa, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for the expansion of Shyam Shah Medical College and addressed the gathering. After the new building is constructed, the hospital will have a capacity of more than 2,400 beds.

“The state government is continuously working to expand accessible, high-quality, and modern healthcare services in the state, so that common citizens can have access to better medical facilities,” Yadav said.

He stated that both rural and urban areas are equally important for the development of the state. The CM shared that a cancer unit costing Rs 322 crore will also be established at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital (SGMH).

“In the next two years, Madhya Pradesh will have 50 medical colleges. Through these colleges, more than 10,000 new doctors will be added to the state's healthcare system every year, strengthening its services,” Yadav said.

Local BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla, who is handling the state’s health department along with other BJP MLAs from the district were present on this occasion.