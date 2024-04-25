Live
- Senior Congress Leader Maridu Krishna Files Nomination as MLA Candidate in Nuzividu Constituency
- TN: Five district collectors questioned by ED in illegal sand mining case
- Patsamatla Dharmaraju files 4th set of nomination papers as Jana Sena candidate for Ungutur Assembly Constituency
- Cong accepted country's division on basis of religion: PM Modi
- TN Police targeting me in Rs 4 cr cash seizure case, says BJP leader Nainar Nagendran
- Former Zimbabwe cricketer Guy Whittall injured by leopard
- Fatal Fire Erupts In Hotel Near Patna Junction, Claims Six Lives
- Congress Challenges PM Modi's Allegations: Calls Out "Falsehoods" Amidst Electoral Rhetoric
- CPI(M) leader seeks Calcutta HC’s attention over Bengal CM's anti-judiciary comments
- Aparna Yadav Challenges Akhilesh Yadav's Candidacy In Kannauj: No Longer A Smooth Ride For Samajwadi Party
Just In
Kajol’s style mantra of the day: Life is short, let my pallu be long
Highlights
Actress Kajol has shared a life mantra for herself, and it's every bit hilarious.
Mumbai: Actress Kajol has shared a life mantra for herself, and it's every bit hilarious.
Kajol took to Instagram and shared a string of photographs.
The actress looks every inch gorgeous in a black mesh saree with a drizzle of gold on it.
She completed her look with minimal makeup and an embellished clutch, choosing to keep her hair tied into a bun.
"Life is short. Let my pallu be long! #BornToSparkle #OOTD," Kajol wrote in the caption.
Speaking about work, Kajol, who was last seen in ‘Lust Stories 2’ and ‘The Trial’, will soon be seen in ‘Do Patti’, which also stars Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Sheikh.
Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, the mystery thriller tells a captivating story set in the hills of North India.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS