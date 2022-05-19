  • Menu
Kangana Ranaut and Team Visit Kashi Vishwanath Dham to Get Blessings for Dhaakad

Highlights

After visiting Tirupati a few days back, Kangana Ranaut has been to Kashi Vishwanath Dham to seek the blessings of God for her upcoming film, Dhaakad.

After visiting Tirupati a few days back, Kangana Ranaut has been to Kashi Vishwanath Dham to seek the blessings of God for her upcoming film, Dhaakad. Kangana Ranaut is recognized as the most promising actress in recent times in Bollywood after playing a versatile role in the films like Manikarnika. Another film, Dhaakad, is gearing up for release on the 20th of this month. Hence, she has been visiting temples to pray for the success of her upcoming flick.

In the yet-to-be-released film, Kangana plays the role of the fierce agent Agni. Arjun Rampal will be seen as Rudraveer in the film. It has also been said that the film has many action sequences, and they would be a feast for her fans. Another film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, is also scheduled to release along with this film.

