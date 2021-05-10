Kangana Ranaut Urges People To Start Living Responsibly And Says, COVID Is Wake Up Call

Bollywood: It is all known that Bollywood's ace actress Kangana Ranaut is tested positive for Covid-19 and is presently getting treated at her home. As she is an avid social media user, she regularly drops her updates on social media and stays close to her fans.

Off late, she shared a pic of oximeter on her Instagram Stories and urged her fans to stay responsibly and doled out that Covid is a wakeup call.













In this image, along with having a background of the oximeter, she also wrote, "COVID is just a wake up call. If we don't start living responsibly, future for our species is bleak....wake up and pledge to 1) recycle clothes and natural resources 2) plant more trees, each person must plant 8 trees a year that's the amount of O2 each one of us consumes 3) conscious birthing You want children because every one is having or it's a conscious choice that you made? 4) don't waste water or food. Let's start with this there is a lot of do anyway."







Well, yesterday on the occasion of Mother's Day, she shared a throwback monochrome pic of her mother and shared a heartfelt post. "Dear Mother



When I left home did not expect the world to go dark suddenly, occasionally called home papa asked so many questions siblings had their own doubts but whenever you spoke, you anxiously asked only one thing," What did you eat beta? Who is cooking for you ? Where you get your food from ?" Mom that always moved me to tears. In the moments of despair I reminded myself no matter what happens there is one person who will always love me and that gave me immense strength to fight and build my own destiny Mother.

I love you so much.

Happy Mother's Day

Yours

Chotu".

Kangana Ranaut will next be seen in Tejas and Dhakad movies. Her Thalaivi movie is all ready to hit the screens but the Covid-19 rapid spread made the release date get postponed.

