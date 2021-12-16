Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Maheep Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor Get Tested Positive For Covid-19

The deadly Covid-19 is still not leaving us! When it comes to the film industry, the pandemic has brought many hurdles. Be it lockdown or the theatres shut down or the cancellation of the shootings, almost for 6 months industry faced many issues due to it. Now, another ace actress Kareena Kapoor is tested positive for Covid-19 recently. Along with her even her bestie Amrita Arora, Maheep Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor also got tested positive! All of them are in self-isolation and are getting treated!

Kareena confirmed the news stating, "I have tested positive for Covid. I'm following all the guidelines and have isolated myself… Anyone who's come in contact with me, please get tested.. My family and staff are all double vaccinated and have all tested negative… Stay safe and stay responsible".

She also shared the pic of her house on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Ok so we are still… in love in the times of Corona era. Don't forget guys!! It's lurking…".





































































































In this pic, Saif Ali Khan is seen dressed up in a red t-shirt and denims. The couple enjoyed their view being distant from each other as Kareena is isolated in the next building!

Even Amrita Arora also confirmed that she is tested positive for Covid-19 and said, '"I have tested positive for Covid. I'm following all the guidelines and have isolated myself… Anyone who's come in contact with me, please get tested.. My family and staff are all double vaccinated and have all tested negative… Stay safe and stay responsible".