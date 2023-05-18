Kartik Aaryan And Kiara Ali Advani’s ‘Satya Prem Ki Katha’ Teaser Is Out

Bollywood’s young actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Ali Advani are coming up with a new-age love tale ‘Satya Prem Ki Katha’… As the release date is nearing, the makers launched the teaser and showcased a glimpse of the beautiful love story.

Along with the makers, even Kartik and Kiara shared the teaser of ‘Satya Prem Ki Katha’ movie and treated all their fans… Take a look!

He also wrote, “Aansoo uske ho…par.. Aankhein meri ho #SatyaPremKiKatha #29thJune #SajidNadiadwala @kiaraaliaadvani @sameervidwans”.

Going with the teaser, it showcases glimpses of Kartik and Kiara's beautiful love tale and their wedding. It promises to be a complete romantic tale which fills the screens with the magical screen presence of the lead actors. They are back after the blockbuster success of the Bhool Bhulaiya 2 movie and are once again ready to mesmerise the audience.

Casting Details:

• Kartik Aaryan as Satyaprem ‘Sattu’ Aggarwal

• Kiara Advani as Katha Desai

• Gajraj Rao as Sattu's father

• Supriya Pathak as Sattu's mother

This movie has an ensemble cast of Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania. Satyaprem Ki Katha movie is directed by Sameer Vidwans and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kishor Arora under the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures banners. It will hit the theatres on 29th June, 2023!