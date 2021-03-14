Katrina Kaif’s Sister Isabelle Kaif Opens Up On How Her Sister Is Always Supportive

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actress Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif made her debut with the 'Time To Dance' movie. This newbie spoke to media and opened up about many things… She doled out how her sister Katrina Kaif advised her to work hard and be focused.

"She (Katrina) has always been very supportive. It always helps when you know people. She has always said 'stay focused, keep working hard and not get yourself distracted by anything or any person as one can't please everyone".

Further she added, "I had an idea about what I was going to get into. I had a desire to enter the industry but I had to finish my schooling, then I went to college and then got into acting".

Speaking about her auditions, Isabelle said, "I have auditioned for the film and got selected after the producers liked me," she said, adding Khan has always been supportive of anyone who is trying to make it in the industry. I have been auditioning for films for sometime (now) and this time everything fell in place. The more you do it, the better you get".

Finally, she doled out, "The long hours of shoot, setting up of the shot, prep for the film and you get a feel of what set life is like."

Speaking about Time To Dance movie, Isabelle will essay the role of a ballroom dancer and will team up with Sooraj Pancholi for a dance competition.

Well, Sooraj Pancholi who is the lead actor of the movie also spoke to media and shared his thoughts about the movie, "The fact is both of us were learning a new dance form, and in Latin-ballroom form you are always holding the hand of your dance partner. Since we were not friends from before, it was initially awkward. On the dance floor, both of us were making mistakes, falling, and then we would start laughing at the whole situation! So yes, we laughed it off and realised we were on the same boat. It helped us to understand how we as dancers can support each other while doing steps. I would say, with the long hours of rehearsal, in three days, we became good buddies."

He further added, I have never acted in a film that required me to dance that much because I have only been part of action and drama films. But one day Remo D'Souza called me and said he had a story idea for a dance film, but it was not a Bollywood dance, or hip-hop or any other popular dance form that we see in films. It had everything to do with street dance and Latin-ballroom. Initially, I was excited because I thought I would learn something different. Secretly I always wanted to be part of a dance film, though I never got a chance".

Speaking about the dance and rehearsing, he said, "One week of understanding the dance form and I realised Latin dance is tough to learn, and I was supposed to play a professional dancer as a participant in a dance competition. But I am someone who gives up easily, so I extended my time of practice and worked hard to learn the form over three months".

Time To Dance movie is directed by Stanley D'Costa, and has Waluscha De Sousa, Saqib Saleem and Rajpal Yadav in other important roles.