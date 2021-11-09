Kirron Kher Is All Excited To Return As A Host To India's Got Talent And Says, 'Like Coming Back Home'

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actress Kirron Kher has been diagnosed with blood cancer last year. Since then, she is taking treatment and as of now, she is better. Well, the good news is, she is being back as a host to India's Got Talent Season 9 along with Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Badshah. This will be her first show post diagnosing with cancer. Off late, she spoke to the media and is all happy being back to the small screens.



She started off by saying, "India's Got Talent has always been close to my heart! This being my ninth year with this prestigious talent reality show, returning as a jury member is a wonderful experience. It feels like I am coming back home. Year on year, India's Got Talent is known to encourage and put the spotlight on varied and exceptional talent from across the country and every time, I am left in awe as the quality of talent just keeps getting better and better."

She also added, "It's always been a moment of pride for me to be a part of a show that helps turn dreams into reality by giving a platform for everybody to showcase their rare talent. I am extremely elated to be judging the show with the beautiful and lovely Shilpa Shetty Kundra and our Punjabi munda, Badshah. Above all, I am extremely happy to be a part of the show and cannot wait to take on this new journey of discovering what India has in store this year."

Well, in the last month she spoke to the media about getting better and said, "I've been working even when I was in the hospital, going through treatment. I've been in touch with people on my phone all along. In fact, I recently inaugurated an oxygen plant in Chandigarh, virtually. But my doctor isn't letting me travel anywhere, especially by air, since my immunity is slightly compromised due to the treatment."

She concluded by saying, "I am so touched by the love that I've received from people. They've been so kind. I've been getting wonderful messages. I'm not very active on social media. But Anupam ji has been telling me about it. I'm grateful to them and to God".