Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan Continues To Shoot Even After Getting Injured On The Sets

Bollywood's Mr. Perfect Aamir Khan got injured on the sets of his upcoming movie 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. But his dedication towards work made him to continue his shoot. He suffered from a rib injury during an action sequence but he is trying to curb the pain taking pain killers. As this 55-year-old actor doesn't want to delay the shoot further, he took this step and proved his diligence towards work. We all know that the Covid-19 lockdown has made all of us sit at home for almost 5 months. After the Central Government has given a nod to resume the shootings post lockdown, slowly all the actors and crew are getting back the sets.

According to a source present in the set, "While shooting for some action sequences, Aamir khan suffered a rib injury. However, this did not stall the shoot of the film. The actor just took stock of his condition and in no time resumed shoot by popping some pain killers".

Post lockdown, the entire crew and cast resumed their shoot amid special arrangements. All the precautionary measures have been go with a hassle-free schedule. As we all know Kareena Kapoor Khan is pregnant for the second time, she needs to be more cautious amid Covid-19 rapid spread.

Keeping all these conditions in the mind, Aamir Khan took this bold step and continued to shoot even after suffering from a rib injury.

Laal Singh Chaddha movie is a remake of 1994 American film 'Forrest Gump'. This is the third collaboration of Kareena and Aamir Khan. They already worked with 3 Idiots and Talaash.

This Hindi movie is a comedy-drama which is directed by Advait Chandan and is produced by Aamir Khan and his dear wife Kiran Rao under Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures banners.